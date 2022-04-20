'Missing Priyanka' Posters Put Up In Rae Bareli, Congress Alleges Mischief

Rae Bareli: Congress leaders in Rae Bareli alleged "mischief" by some elements on Monday after posters of "missing Priyanka" were found pasted at several places.

Posters of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had actively campaigned for her mother, United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in the run-up to the 2014 parliamentary polls, were seen in the city with "Madam Priyanka missing" and "Emotional blackmailer" written on those.

Sonia Gandhi represents Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha. The posters also mentioned Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's absence during incidents like the Harchandpur rail tragedy.

District Congress spokesperson Lal Ashakiran Pratap Singh said it was an act of "mischievous elements", who wanted to create disturbance.

The Gandhi family remained in the hearts of the people here and the members of the family had always stood behind them, he added.