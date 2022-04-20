'Missing' Katrina Kaif busy shooting in Mumbai: reports

Mumbai: Actress Katrina Kaif is trending on Twitter. It's not because her new movie or a song coming out. It's because a few media reports claimed that she has gone missing since Monday morning. Some media reports said that the actress' present whereabouts were unknown. And the mobile phones of Katrina and her manager were not reachable. "Investigative agencies have already put their best teams on the job. They are trying their level best to track Katrina's mobile's location with the help of cell tracker and her mobile's IMEI number," according to a report in Bollywood�Hungama. The reports of Katrina's sudden disappearance got the attention of Tweeple. In no time, #KatrinaMissing started trending on Twitter. While some expressed their concerns, some mocked over the reports. However, now another report has claimed that the 'Bang Bang' actress has not disappeared and she is currently busy shooting in Mumbai. A report on Bollywoodlife.com, suggested that the disappearance act "could have been for a brand Katrina endorses." Meanwhile, there is no reaction from Katrina on reports over her alleged disappearance yet.- Agencies