'Misconception' that Russia-Ukraine war does not impact African nations: S Africa President Ramaphosa

Johannesburg: The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has a "very real effect" on the economies of African nations, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday, dispelling the "misconception" that these countries are unaffected by the war.

Ramaphosa made the comments after returning from a mission to urge a peaceful end of the nearly 16-month-old war in Ukraine and Russia with a group from seven African countries.

Senegal's President, Comoros' President, Zambia's President, and South Africa's President were all on the expedition, as was Egypt's Prime Minister and envoys from the Republic of the Congo and Uganda.