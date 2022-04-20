'Meraki' Wellness And Spa Center Inaugurated At Subharti University

Meerut (The Hawk): International quality "Meraki" wellness and spa center was inaugurated on Swami Vivekananda Subharti University campus.

Vice Chancellor of Subharti University Brigadier Dr. V.P. Singh and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Shalya Raj jointly inaugurated the "Meraki" wellness and spa center.

Vice Chancellor Brigadier Dr. V.P. Singh expressed happiness that people will get mental and physical health benefits through "Meraki" wellness and spa center. He said that this is a precise initiative in which many international healthcare facilities are available including Modern Spa with high quality naturopathy. Giving his best wishes, he appealed to everyone to take advantage of the "Meraki" wellness and spa center.

Dr. Shalya Raj, Chief Executive Officer of Subharti University said that "Meraki" Wellness and Spa Center is equipped with Naturopathy in the modern style of the present day. That there is no time to pay attention to ourselves. Today there are very few people who follow healthy lifestyle. Work pressure is the responsibility of household, family, financial constraints, unemployment etc. in people due to anxiety, trouble, mental stress and Depression is increasing due to which people are becoming physically and mentally unwell. Taking cognizance of all these reasons, "Meraki" wellness and spa center has been set up at Subharti University through which mental, physical and aesthetic treatment including personality All types of world class facilities have been made available for weight loss and stress relief with refinement.

Dr. Abhay M. Shankargowda, Principal and Dean of Subharati Naturopathy and Yoga College, said that "Meraki" wellness and spa center has been set up with very modern style and high-level facilities. It has been provided with international level facilities including Naturopathy, Ayurvedic Panchakarm therapy, Modern Spa, Steam Bath, Sauna Bath, Jacuzzi Bath etc. The center will mainly provide both Ayurvedic and modern spa facilities. In this, people can enjoy the facilities of stress-relieving, weight-loss, beauty treatment etc. They said that wellness therapy is beneficial for physical and mental stress and health therapies in epidemics like Kovid-19. On this occasion, the founder of Subharti University, Dr. Mukti Bhatnagar, Director of Popular Hospital, Dr. Rohit Ravindra, Dr. Krishna Murthy, Medical Deputy Superintendent of Subharti Hospital, Dr. Akansha, Director General Dr. DC Saxena, Principal of Faculty of Journalism Dr. Neeraj Karn Singh, CTO Vivek Tiwari, VK Nagar, Mrs. Sarika etc. were present.