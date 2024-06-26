'Meeting Held To Speed Up Pace Of Work In Uttarakhand,' CM Dhami After Meeting PM Modi, Amit Shah

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that the meeting was held to speed up the pace of work in the state.

"The Lok Sabha session is going on... All the work in the states is done by the government with the cooperation of all MPs... This meeting has been held today to speed up the pace of work in the state," CM Dhami said.

Reacting to AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's "Jai Palestine" remarks, he said that the opposition does not believe in the Constitution.

"It clearly proves that the opposition does not believe in the Constitution and does not respect it," he added.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday concluded his oath-taking as a member of the Lok Sabha with the words "Jai Palestine".

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being elected as Leader of the Opposition in the 18th Lok Sabha, CM Dhami said, "Rahul Gandhi should work and lead a healthy and positive opposition."

Congress on Tuesday declared that Rahul Gandhi, party's MP from Raebareli will be Leader of the Opposition in the 18th Lok Sabha, ending the 10-year spell of no LoP in the Lower House since 2014. Earlier, CM Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated him for becoming the PM for the third time. "Met the world's most popular leader, respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the protector of democracy and a true worshipper of the Constitution, always striving for the welfare of youth, women and senior citizens and congratulated him on becoming the Prime Minister for the third time and received his guidance," CM Dhami posted on X.

Moreover, Uttarakhand CM also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed various issues related to the development of the state with him and sought his guidance. CM Dhami also congratulated him for a second term as Home Minister on this occasion.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister further requested the Home Minister to increase the funds for reconstruction under the State Disaster Relief Fund and to give all the land of the enemy property Metropole Hotel complex in Nainital to the state government for vehicle parking.

Along with this, the Chief Minister discussed the issues related to the Char Dham Yatra being conducted in the state and the Kanwar Yatra to be started soon. —ANI