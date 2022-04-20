'Media must stop baseless stories about disunity in dressing room'

India pacer Mohammed Shami, who is currently undergoing a rehabilitation program at the NCA in Bengaluru, also said that undisciplined bowling cost India the series in Bangladesh. Insisting that all was well in the Indian cricket dressing room, pacer Mohammed Shami has said reports of a rift between Test captain Virat Kohli and ODI skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni are simply wrong. "That the team is divided and the team is not performing -- there is no truth in these things. I have shared the dressing room with all of them including Virat and Mahibhai. I never felt anything like that (there is a rift between them). If media is making an issue then it is wrong," he said in Bengaluru on Saturday. The injured pacer is undergoing fitness training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Shami has been out of action since the World Cup due to injury in his left knee. Shami also requested media not to highlight "baseless" stories of disunity in the team, and instead, write about the team's and players' performance. "I request media not to highlight these baseless stories. This only divides the team, and affects team's and players' performance," he said. Asked whether Dhoni should give up captaincy after a poor show by India against Bangladesh, Shami said it is not fair to draw conclusions on the basis of one bad series. "I like his captaincy, I mean look at his record. Mahibhai has won us World Cups in all formats of the game. One should not draw conclusions based on just two series where we haven't performed. According to me, he should continue," he said. Talking about his fitness, Shami hoped that he would be able to bowl in the nets next month onwards. "I cannot write and give, but I hope to start bowling in the nets next month," he said. After he was ruled out of last Indian Premier League, Shami, who was the fourth highest wicket-taker of the World Cup with 17 wickets in seven matches, underwent knee surgery in New Delhi. "From past five to six days, I have been undergoing fitness training here (at the NCA). I am now in a comfort zone and my body is not feeling tight. There is no problem and I am slowly increasing the weight," he said. Shami said he was focussed on completing his rehabilitation process rather than talking to former pacemen who are regular visitors at the NCA. "It is not necessary to get tips from the international players because now I am most of the time with doctor and the physio. In my reckoning, this is more important for me at this point of time," he said. Would it be a easy for him to get back into the Indian team after an injury, Shami said, "In my reckoning, whoever performs well, he should be in the team." Asked if Dhoni missed his services in the dismal Bangladesh tour, Shami said indisciplined bowling cost India the series for the first time against the hosts. "The series against Bangladesh went awry. As far as bowling is concerned, it is important to pick wickets with new ball in first 10 overs and in Powerplays. That probably did not happen. We picked wickets late which resulted in Bangladesh scoring many runs. Even the line and length was a bit undisciplined," he said.