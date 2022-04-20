'MBBS Doctors Passing Out From Govt Medical Colleges Will Have To Serve In Villages For 2 Yrs'

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said now every MBBS doctor getting a degree from government medical colleges will have to compulsorily work in villages for at least two years.

"The doctors will be made to fill up bonds for the same when they get admission", he said.

Besides, the doctors who did MD and MS will also work for one year in rural areas and none will be allowed to influence the government for internship, said the CM.

On the success of PM Jan Arogya Yojana, the Chief Minister said around 1.18 crore families got benefited through the scheme while through CM Jan Arogya Yojana, 8.45 lakh families have been benefited and golden cards have been distributed to 1.89 lakh people in UP. The Chief Minister made these statement during a function organised on the occasion of first anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Diwas here on Monday. "We had to face several challenges when we launched this scheme around a year back. There was dire need to make the benefits of this scheme reach the beneficiaries in a time bound manner. We chalked out such strategy that could help in making this scheme reach the citizens," said the CM.

The CM said total of 46.86 lakh golden cards have been made under the PM Jan Arogya Yojana in UP and 1.89 lakh golden cards were distributed under the CM Arogya Yojana. "While work has been upto the mark in several districts, in other districts the pace of execution has been slow. Such districts need to expedite the work," he said. The health department has done a good job in controlling communicable diseases. "The department has also been successful in reaching out to the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Yojana. People have been ensured of social security at such a large scale for the first time after Independence. It is the world's largest health plan," said the Chief Minister. Mentioning the work done by the state government in the medical sector, the CM said that only 12 medical colleges were constructed from 1947 to 2012. The government is building 15 new medical colleges across the state out of which 7 colleges have been already opened during this period. In addition, life support ambulances have been provided in every district and over 1 lakh people have been admitted to better hospitals.

Health and Medical Minister Jai Pratap Singh said the people belonging to poor families used to take loans for the treatment of serious diseases. Keeping in view their hardships, Prime Minister Narendra Modi covered 10 crore families under the scheme. During the event, the Chief Minister also felicitated 40 beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Yojana by giving them shawls and baskets. Along with this, a coffee table book and a hospital booklet was also released on the occasion. UNI