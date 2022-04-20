'Marvel's Agent Carter' to premiere in the UK

London: "Marvel's Agent Carter" has been picked up by a UK channel. FOX UK has acquired the rights to the 8-part first season starring Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, reported Digital Spy. A TV spin-off from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Agent Carter" will get its UK premiere in July. The first season sees Peggy working for the covert SSR (Strategic Scientific Reserve) while dealing with the loss of Steve Rogers - Captain America - and her male colleagues' chauvinist attitudes. Jeff Ford - Managing Director of FOX International Channels (FIC) UK - said: "Marvel's Agent Carter is blockbuster Hollywood entertainment at its best. "With high production values and a stellar UK and international cast, the series is the perfect addition to FOX UK's summer line up, continuing the channel's commitment to bring exclusive, original and breakthrough series to a UK audience." The series also stars Dominic Cooper as Howard (father of Tony) Stark, and James D'Arcy as Jarvis, Stark's butler and Peggy's greatest ally. "Marvel's Agent Carter" has already been renewed for a second season by ABC, which will air in the US in 2016. PTI