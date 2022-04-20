'Mango Man' Names New Variety Of Fruit On Corona Warriors

Lucknow: Padamshree Haji Kalimullah Khan, popularly known as 'Mango Man' has named the new mango varieties as 'Doctor Aam' and 'Police Aam' as a tribute to the COVID-19 warriors fighting the battle against the disease, he said on Tuesday.

The 'Mango Man' further said as doctors and police personnel have been working tirelessly in the battle against COVID-19, he decided to pay tribute to them in his own way. 'I have been watching them on TV channels performing their duties across the country. Some of them have also died in the line of duty,' he told UNI. Mr Khan pointed out that it was while watching them on TV that he got the idea to name his new mango varieties after Covid warriors.

'Through these mangoes, which I have developed, their names will be remembered and people in future will recall the good work done by these warriors. Even after hundred years, people will

think of these times when doctors saved their lives without caring about their own,' he stated.

The 'Mango Man' further stated that it would also inspire others to do good deeds. 'These doctors and police personnel need to be appreciated for their work all across the country. The 'Doctor Aam' is a thin variety while 'Police Aam' a heavy variety. I hope they taste as good as they look," he revealed.

Mr Khan is known to give interesting names to the new varieties of mangoes which he develops each year.

In the past, he had named his mangoes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ex-CM Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee, former president APJ Abdul Kalam, actor Ambitabh Bacchan and master blaster cricketer Sachin Tendulkar besides several other celebrities.

The 'Mango man' is engaged in mango cultivation in Malihabad area of the state capital since 1957 in around five acres of land. He had developed around 300 varieties of mango in one tree creating a record in the world. UNI