'Mandir wahi bana hai' says Adityanath in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradeshs Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath delivered a speech on Monday echoing the sentiment of "The temple has been built there" or "Mandir wahi bana hai." This phrase brings back memories of the slogan, from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, which proclaimed "The temple will be built there" or "Mandir wahi banayenge."



Yogi Adityanath, who took over as the priest of Gorakhnath Math after his mentor Mahant Avaidyanath emphasized the significance of this moment. Mahant Avaidyanath was a leader in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Also founded the Sri Ramjanmabhoomi Mukti Yagna Samiti.



During his speech Adityanath expressed how emotionally significant this event is by stating, "It is a moment filled with emotions for all of us and it comes after a 500 year wait." He observed that the entire nation has immersed itself in devotion to Lord Ram creating an atmosphere of the mythical 'Treta Yug.'



Despite not being able to attend the ceremony devotees, from various parts of India traveled to witness this historic event in the temple town. The decorated ceremonial gates adorned with patterns and mesmerizing displays of 'Jai Shri Ram' at night added to the grandeur and splendor of this ancient city.

In the years Ayodhya has seen significant improvements, in its infrastructure, which can be attributed to the Supreme Courts decision on the temple mosque dispute in 2019.



On December 6 1992 a group of karsevaks demolished the Babri mosque that was believed by Hindus to have been built on Lord Rams birthplace. After a battle the Supreme Court ultimately ruled in November 2019 in favor of constructing a temple at the site and also allocated a five acre plot, for building a mosque.

