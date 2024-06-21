'Make Yoga Part Of Daily Routine For Healthy, Long Life': CM Yogi Appeals To People Of State

Lucknow: On the 10th International Yoga Day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in a mass yoga practice held at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow on Friday. Governor Anandiben Patel also took part in the session.

During the event, CM Yogi emphasized that yoga paves the way for the welfare of all humanity, transcending the limitations of country, society, and time. He said yoga contributes to health and longevity. "By embracing yoga and connecting the entire human race, we show true respect for our ancestors and heritage. International Yoga Day has become a medium for all of us to express this respect towards this tradition of India," he said.

The event commenced with the national anthem. Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra welcomed the Governor and the Chief Minister by presenting them with a Tulsi plant. A large number of yoga practitioners and instructors participated in group yoga practice with great enthusiasm.

CM Yogi said it is a great privilege "for all of us to remember our heritage and show respect towards traditions of our sages" on the occasion of Yoga Day.

"We owe this opportunity to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose vision and initiatives have led nearly two hundred countries worldwide to embrace International Yoga Day and align themselves with our rich Indian heritage, thus honouring and enriching our culture and traditions. There can be no greater tribute to our ancestors, traditions, and heritage than this."

CM Yogi emphasized that yoga is a comprehensive knowledge that brings people together both physically and mentally. "Reflecting on the sage tradition of India reveals their profound foresight in connecting society, where they made an innovative attempt to integrate 'dharma' with yoga in this way."

The CM emphasized that according to Indian wisdom, 'Sharir Madhyam Khalu Dharma Sadhanam,' meaning all life activities are achievable through the body.

A healthy body naturally leads to a healthy mind. Yoga offers diverse possibilities suitable for everyone, whether children, youth, middle-aged, or elderly, enabling all to maintain physical and mental well-being through practice.

CM Yogi emphasized that the theme of International Yoga Day. 'Yoga for all,' signifies that yoga is free from any form of discrimination. He highlighted that yoga transcends barriers of caste, region, language, time, and country. "My appeal is to incorporate yoga into your daily routine. Over time, you will realize that the time you have dedicated to yoga has greatly contributed to your health and longevity, benefiting both your physical and mental well-being. If we continue this practice regularly, we will reap its full benefits," Yogi stated. —ANI