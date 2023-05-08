'Make PFI Supporters Bite The Dust In Karnataka Polls': CM Yogi

Udupi (Karnataka): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday urged "nationalistic people" to unite and make the supporters of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) bite the dust in the forthcoming elections in Karnataka.

Attacking the Congress and JD (S) governments of the past, CM Yogi said, "On one hand, they had let loose an anti-India organisation like the PFI to carry forward its anti-national activities, and on the other were seeking a ban on an organisation like Bajrang Dal, which was dedicated to national and social service and devoted to Lord Hanuman. It amounts to disrespecting the Hindu faith and no nationalist will tolerate this".

CM Yogi made these remarks during his marathon election rallies held in Koppa (Chikkamagaluru), Puttur (Dakshin Kannada) and Honnavara (Uttar Kannada) to seek votes for respective BJP candidates. He also held massive roadshows in Puttur (Dakshin Kannada), Karkala (Udupi) and Bantwal (Dakshin Kannada).

The UP CM was campaigning for Sringeri candidate DN Jeevaraj, Puttur candidate Asha Thimmappa, Karkala candidate V Sunil Kumar, Bhatkal candidate Sunil Biliya Naik and Bantwal candidate Rajesh Naik.

He accused Congress and JD (S) of "putting barriers" in the development of Karnataka and the country and said that the double-engine government led by PM Modi was carrying out developmental works with great speed and had earned 'global prestige' for the country.

"Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka have been culturally linked for thousands of years as the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram and his devotee and closest aide Lord Hanuman and both have strived for the goal of 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat'. But, some people have problems with this goal. The JDS and Congress governments in Karnataka were responsible for riots and anarchy in the past. Our government banned an anti-national organisation like the PFI", CM Yogi said.

The Chief Minister further said that the nationalist society would ensure the victory of the double-engine government in the forthcoming assembly elections in Karnataka.

Emphasising that the double-engine government was a guarantee of security and development, he said, "India has come a long way in the last nine years of the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The country's global prestige has gone up significantly while massive infrastructural development is underway in highways, railways, metro, rapid rail, airports and waterway in addition to setting up of Science City, IIMs, IITs etc".

"Houses and toilets are being built for every poor who are also being provided health insurance coverage of upto Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat. The government has been providing free ration to 80 crore people for the last three years and at the same has given 220 crore free doses of Covid vaccines," he added.

CM Yogi further pointed out, "India is emerging as a global leader under the leadership of PM Modi. PM Modi is the captain of Team India, which is working towards this goal. Now, you have to decide if you want Karnataka to play a key role in Team India's journey to global leadership, which is possible only in a double-engine government. Let's make India so strong that it becomes a global leader."

The Chief Minister also invited people to visit Ayodhya in January next year to attend the opening of the grand Ram Temple.

CM Yogi also said that the enthusiasm of people suggested that they had made up their minds to bring the 'double engine government' in Karnataka under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa and Basavraj Bommai.

Meanwhile, the final leg of campaigning for the May 10 Assembly elections has intensified in the State.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

—ANI