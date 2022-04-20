'Mahagath-bandhan' Will Give Rise To 'Mahabhr-ashtachar': Modi

Pratapgarh: Intensifying his attack on the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said the 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) will give rise to 'mahabhrashtachar' (grand corruption)'.

Modi said the Congress has been reduced to the status of 'vote katwa' party and it will soon witness its "downfall". "See its (Congress) downfall," he said, as he made a no-holds-barred attack against party president Rahul Gandhi, warning him that he will succumb to "ahankaar" (self-pride).

Modi said while a Congress leader is sharing the stage with the Samajwadi Party, an apparent reference to Priyanka Gandhi who was present at an SP meeting in Raebareli this week, the BSP is attacking the grand old party.

"The SP is going soft on the Congress, but its alliance partner BSP chief Mayawati is attacking the grand old party," he said at an election meeting here, apparently to drive a wedge between the two allies.

Attacking the Congress, Modi said the "Mr Clean" image of the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi became "corrupt number one". He also recalled how the Congress had withdrawn support from governments at the Centre in the past leading to political instability.

"Only the BJP can give a stable government," he said, as he led the gathering chanting "phir ek baar ...Modi sarkar (once again, Modi government)".