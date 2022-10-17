‘Magnanimous Achievement Of A PU Faculty From UIPS: Prof Indu Pal Kaur’

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Dr Indu Pal Kaur, Professor of Pharmaceutics and Chairperson UIPS, Panjab University Chandigarh was awarded with the prestigious NATIONAL INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY AWARD 2021 & 2022 for being the “Top Indian Individual for Patents Filing, Grant & Commercialization”. Out of a total of more than 200 applications under the category (male and female), she had highest points and was awarded under the Female category.

She is also selected to receive “WIPO Medal for Inventors” conferred by World Intellectual Property Organisation. The award was given by Mr Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and is instituted by the Office of the Controller General of the Patents Designs and Trademarks (CGPDTM), under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The award carries a citation, medal and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and was formally presented by the distinguished guests, including Mr Goyal, Mr Anurag Jain, Secretary, DPIIT; Prof. (Dr) Unnat P. Pandit, CGPDTM, Shri Hemang Jani, Secretary, Capacity Building Commission & Board Member, Karmayogi Bharat, Ms. Shruti Singh, Joint Secretary, DPIIT; Mr Ravi Jha, Private Secy to Minister, DPIIT at a formal function organised at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi on 15th October 2022.

The award is for Individual with highest number of patents filed, granted and commercialisation in the country for the past four years. The criterion of evaluation was 10:40:40:10 i.e. Filing: Grant: Commercialization: Economic significance. Jury comprised of high profile professionals from diverse fields including CGPDTM, IP professionals, Representatives of DPIIT and Ministry of Commerce & Industry, DPIIT-IPR Chair and R&D professionals.

Prof. Kaur has been granted nine Indian and one US patent and has filed 12 patent applications in the past 4 years. She transferred four technologies developed in her lab to the Pharmaceutical, Biotechnological and Cosmetic Industry.

Prof. Kaur is consistently listed among 2% top cited global scientists in Pharmacy and Pharmacology category across the globe as per Stanford University, USA, since 2020.

She is an active researcher with more than 32 years of teaching and research experience. Emphasis of her work lies on Industrial and clinical translation of the research produced in her lab. Her Ph.D students are invariably accredited with 1-2 patent applications in addition to high impact publications.

Prof Kaur was also awarded US-Fulbright Fellowship in November 2017. Among her other achievements, the BRIC Technology Exposition Award consecutively for 2019 and 2020 need a special mention as these are awarded for innovative technologies and ideas. Her lab is highly funded and has several collaborations with scientists across the globe.