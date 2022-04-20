'Loving This Already': Harmanpreet On Donning India Test Jersey

Mumbai: Ahead of the one-off Test against England in June, India batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday shared a picture of herself sporting the Test jersey.

Harmanpreet shared the photo on one of her Instagram Stories and she wrote: "Loving this already."

She also shared a photo of the backside and as a result, now everyone knows that she would be sporting the jersey number 7.

India women cricketers might be in quarantine ahead of the upcoming multi-format series against England, but everyone is sweating it out in the gym to ensure they are raring to go for the high-voltage series.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of BCCI Women had posted a video of the players working out in the gym and the caption read: "Shut the Noise! We are INDIA."

The women's team will take on England in a one-off Test, three ODIs, and three T20Is. The two teams will first square off in a four-day Test match, beginning June 16.

Then both teams will lock horns in three ODIs beginning June 27 with the matches slated to be played at Bristol, Taunton, and Worcester. Both teams will then square off in three T20Is, beginning July 9 and the three matches will be played at Northampton, Hove, and Chelmsford.

The third T20I between England Women and India Women, which was slated for July 15, will now be held a day before in Chelmsford. The third T20I will now be held on July 14 instead of July 15 due to broadcasting issues.

India's Senior Women squad for Test & ODI: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

India's Senior Women squad for T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur. —ANI