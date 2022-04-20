'Love & light always': Preity Zinta shares glimpse of New Year bash, sends good wishes

Mumbai: Sending out good wishes for peace, wellness and happiness, Bollywood star Preity Zinta on Saturday shared a glimpse from her new year`s bash with her husband and close friends.

The `Kal Ho Naa Ho` star hopped on to Instagram and shared an adorable snap from her new year`s celebration.

In the picture, the `Lakshya` star looks gorgeous as she bore a no make up look while sporting a `Hello New Year` cap, on the other hand, her husband also smilingly poses for the click donning 2021 shades.

The husband-wife duo is seen ringing in their new year with their close friends.Penning down a new year wish to her fans, Zinta wrote in the caption, "Happy New Year everyone. Hope this year brings peace, wellness, happiness, good health & prosperity to everyone out there. Love & light always #Happynewyear #Patiparmeshwar #family #stayhome #staysafe #Behappy #2021 #Ting (with partying face, and lovestruck emoticons)."With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 10,000 likes within 18 minutes of being posted. Adoring the picture from the celebration, many of the fans chimed into the comments section and sent new year wishes to the `Dil Chahta Hai` star. (ANI)