'Love Aaj Kal 2' actress Pranati excited about comedy film 'Odd Couple'

Mumbai: Model-turned-actress Pranati Rai Prakash, who recently featured in "Love Aaj Kal 2", is now gearing up for the release of her comedy film "Odd Couple".

"I did this film because I really liked the script, its funny and I love comedy as a genre. It is creatively engaging and comedy is all about creativity and this is one of those scripts. It talks about relationship, swapping of partners as a result of a documentation error, beyond that it also talks about the pairing of two people who have huge age difference which is also relevant in our modern times as people have become more accepting towards different philosophies on love and relationship," Pranati said.

In the movie, she will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Raaz.

She added: "To me it is about breaking barriers of age and going out and expressing yourself. Such is my character, "Navi" who is a free spirited young girl out there exploring her life, making mistakes on way, complacent in nature and figuring out what''s wise or right for her.

"The film has been making some noise as it is traveling all around the world at film festivals and I am happy with audience response, and we are looking forward to its theatrical release very soon, where we are in talks right now," she concluded.

--IANS