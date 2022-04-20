'Livewire' Vineeth Can't Wait To Get The Job Done

Bengaluru: You can feel a sense of satisfaction every time you listen to what the Bengaluru FC striker CK Vineeth has to offer. The satisfaction of finally breaking the jinx. The satisfaction of becoming the first Indian team to qualify for the final of a continental championship. But push the Kerala player a bit more and he�s quick to state that the job is only half done. There�s no time to relax and the title is still up for grabs. And There�s no stopping them from believeing that they can go that extra mile to win the silverware. �We are confident that we can do it. We�ve been playing some good football and I?think, if we stick to our plan we can win the final too,� said Vineeth talking ahead of the team�s departure for the AFC?Cup final. So, how are the Bengaluru boys preparing for this big game??�There�s nothing special. We�re looking at it as another game that we have to win. We don�t want to put ourselves under any pressure by thinking of the magnitude of the game. If you look, even the semifinal was a big game, but we handled it well. We hope that the final too goes according to the plan,� he stated. Signed by Bengaluru midway through the 2014 season, Vineeth has not only improved from strength to strength in the past two years, but has also evolved as a player. �The improvement is there for you to see. I?have come a long way from being the player I was to what I am today. �Back when Ashley (Westwood)?was around, he used to say just one thing -- �play to your strengths and use them to give the best you have.� And that message has stayed with me. That�s something that I try to do,� he said. The Kannur-born player has been a vital cog in Bengaluru�s AFC?Cup campaign this season. With three goals from six matches, he has complemented his strike partner Sunil Chhetri well and the duo has been a threat for every defender they�ve played against so far. �He is the live wire of the team. He is the guy if I say on the pitch �let�s do this�, there is never a no from him. He says �yes bhai�,� remarked Chhetri. �He is fast, has stamina and is hard working. People don�t realise that every year he chips in with goals here and there. He just rattles the defender because he is always working hard. As far as commitment is concerned there is no one better than Vineeth,� he continued. Up against a typical West Asian side in Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya, Vineeth knows that he�ll have to be on the top of his game if he has to add a goal or two to his tally. �Yes they�re a really good side, or else they won�t be playing the final. �But then, one of the biggest lessons that football can teach us is that no team in the world is unbeatable. On our day, we can beat any side. We just have to give our best and let rest take care of itself,�?he remarked.