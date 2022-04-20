'Limping' Vikas Dubey flees Faridabad hotel, NCR on alert

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh's most wanted gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the killing of eight policemen last week in Kanpur district, was reportedly seen in a hotel in Haryana's Faridabad adjoining the national capital on Tuesday, sources said.

However, he managed to give the slip to the police, who only managed to arrest three of his associates. The police in the NCR region have been put on alert.

On Tuesday afternoon, police conducted a raid at the Faridabad hotel. Dubey had left the hotel by then. Later, three men were arrested from different locations in the city. They have been identified as Shrawan, Ankur and Prabhat.

A CCTV footage recovered by the police shows the wanted gangster in a mask wearing a blue T-shirt. The police have seized the register and DVR from the hotel. According to sources, the hotel turned back the man as his identity card did not have a clear photograph.

The Uttar Pradesh STF was also conducting raids at various locations in its search for the absconding criminal, including in Greater Noida.

Faridabad, Gurugram and Delhi are also on a high alert and the Delhi Police's Special Cell has also been alerted amid speculation that Dubey may surrender in the National Capital Region. All hotels in the NCR have also been alerted.

K.K. Rao, the newly appointed Police Commissioner of Gurugram, has directed the Gurugram Police to keep strict vigil in the border areas as Dubey may try to sneak into the city.

"Dubey was caught on CCTV camera in one of the hotels in Faridabad on Tuesday. He seems injured and was limping," Rao said.

"The Faridabad police have analysed the CCTV footage and confirmed that the person caught on camera in the hotel was Vikas Dubey," Rao said.

"The most wanted gangster is alone and using private taxis or three-wheelers to travel from one place to another. There is a possibility of him entering the territory of Gurugram. I have directed the police to check each and every vehicle on the borders, especially connected with Faridabad," Rao said.

The Haryana crime branch is conducting searches in Faridabad. Adjoining districts such as Gurugram, Palwal, Nuh are on high alert. Residents have also been asked to remain vigilant about any unusual activity and unknown person in their locality.

Rao pointed out that because of the coronavirus, Dubey may hide his face behind a mask.

Dubey is an accused in the murder of eight police personnel and injuring five others critically during an ambush in Kanpur.

