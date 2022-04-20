'Library Khidki' For Primary Students In UP

Lucknow: The basic education department in Uttar Pradesh has collaborated with the Tata Trust, for a concept of an e-magazine for children in primary and upper primary classes.



UP is the second state, after Rajasthan, to take up this alternative innovative solution, with an aim to ensure all-round development of children.

The e-magazine will reach students and teachers twice a week.

Each edition is divided into four parts-three for children and one for teachers.

Named as ''Library Khidki'', the e-magazine will have e-material such as poetry and stories for children aged between 3 and 14 years.

The e-learning material, available in the form of text, audio and video, will be made accessible to children, parents and teachers mostly through social media platforms and the Diksha app.

The first edition of the e-magazine was released on June 30.

According to Tata Trust''s education officer Vishambhar, who is overseeing the e-magazine project in UP, the idea of this innovation is to ensure all-round development of children of government schools using Information and Communication Technology (ICT) platforms.

He said, "Through this innovation, e-material for subjects like library, arts, life skills education will be shared for children. For teachers'' capacity building, useful e-material and academic papers will also be put online.

Additional Director (education) Lalita Pradeep said, "It''s a very innovative concept to reach out to children and their environment with such rich material. This will engage them in age-appropriate stories and content. Teachers and parents will have something very interesting to interact with their children." --IANS



