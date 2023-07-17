'Law will take its own course': J P Nadda on corruption allegations against allies

New Delhi: On Monday, BJP president J P Nadda responded to criticism from the Opposition over his party's decision to work with a faction of the NCP, some of whose officials have been accused of corruption by the BJP.

However, he defended the coalition by saying, "we will move together" if the other party wants to join a "movement" and stand with the BJP's ideological commitment.

"We all have to come together for development (of country)," he said during a press conference. "Everyone is entitled to pursue their goals within the bounds of the law." He claimed that the BJP was the only political party to remain true to its principles and pursue the causes that inspired the party's founding, such as article 370 and the Ram temple.—Inputs from Agencies