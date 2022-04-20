'LAKSHAY' QC Lifts Winner Trophy At U'khand Preliminaries Of CII’s 34th QC Contest

Confederation of Indian Industry concluded its 34th Quality Circle Competition. Ms Sonia Garg, Vice Chairperson, CII Uttarakhand shared that CII has been a pioneer in the quality movement in India and has been instrumental in organizing Quality Circle Competitions for the past 33 years at the State, Regional and National Level. The winners of today’s competition will go to the Regional Finals and then on to the National Finals. Mrs Garg shared that companies from Kumaon region and outside Uttarakhand have also participated in the competition which enabled deeper cross industry learnings.Over 140 workers from 24 circles from across various industry backgrounds have participated in this two-day virtual competition and shared their case studies on the specific projects handled by them at their workplace. The assessment of the presentations was made on a weighted scale covering different aspects of the Quality Circle activity. The evaluation was based on factors like problem selection, analysis, solution, presentation, etc. The LAKSHAY Quality Circle from Surin Automotive Pvt Limited was adjudged the winner and awarded as “Winners” in 34th QC Circle Preliminary Competition 2021 organized by Confederation of Indian Industry over Virtual Platform. The “First Runner up Trophy” was won by AASTHA Quality Circle from Sansera Engineering Limited and UTTKRISHT Quality Circle from Wabco India Limited the “Second Runner up Trophy”. These teams will now participate in the Regional Final as a pre runner to the National Competition.Award for Best Problem Identification was bagged by UDAAN: Lumax Industries Limited; Award for Best Solution went to LAKSHYA: Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt Limited; Award for Best Innovation won by STAR YOUNG BOYS: Rane (Madras) Ltd; and Award for Creativity won by SURAKSHA: Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt Limited.ARROW from Reckitt Benckiser India Pvt Ltd; TEAM JOSH from Emami Limited; SAVIOUR ARYAAS from Minda Corporation Ltd received the Special Recognition AwardThe eminent panel of Judges comprised; Mr Rakesh Kumar, Head-HR & Factory Manager, India Glycols Limited - Kashipur, Mr Raj Kumar Shripad, Section Head - Quality Assurance, Hero MotoCorp Ltd and Mr Krishna Gopal Awasthi, Manager - Engine Assembly, Bajaj Auto Limited, Pantnagar.Mr R K Singh, Deputy Director - Factories & Boilers, Department of Labour, Haldwani was the Chief Guest during the Session.Mr Sanjay Singhal, CII Member and Plant Head, Titan Company Limited announced winners during valedictory Session of the 34th Quality Circle. While addressing the gathering, Mr Singhal appreciated CII Uttarakhand chapter for organising such relevant competitions for worker level and also mentioned that Quality control is essential to building a successful business that delivers products that meet or exceed customers’ expectations. It also forms the basis of an efficient business that minimizes waste and operates at high levels of productivity. He further shared that Quality Circle is one of the employee participation methods and it implies the development of skills, capabilities, confidence and creativity of the people through cumulative process of education, training, work experience and participation.Quality Circle teams from Tata Motors Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Roop Polymers Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Lucas TVS Limited, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Pvt Ltd and Tupperware India Pvt Limited also participated in the competition.