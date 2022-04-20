'Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3' banned in Pakistan

Karachi:Aftab Shivdasani and Tusshar Kapoor starrer raunchy Bollywood adult comedy 'Kya Kool Hain Hum 3' has been banned in Pakistan after the censor board there decided that the movie was unsuitable for public viewing. The Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) and its provincial censor boards both decided after a meeting yesterday that the film was unsuitable for public exhibition. CBFC chief Mobashir Hasan said the film was found to be an "out and out obscene film" with vulgar dialogues and nudity. "The film is full of nudity and has a lot of vulgar content in its dialogues. The board has officially disallowed the film from public viewing," he said. Hasan said the film couldn't be allowed for public viewing even with an adult rating as it was over the top vulgar. Interestingly, some cinemas had started screening the film since Friday but the general manager at a cinema said after just two days they got orders from their distributor to suspend the screening of the film which has reportedly grossed about Rs130 million in India in its first two days of release. "We have issued a showcause notice to the distributor and he faces a hefty fine for importing this film and selling it to some exhibitors without first going through proper channels," Hasan said. Fakhre-Alam, chairperson of the Sindh Board of Film Certification (SBFC) said all the provincial censor boards, including Punjab and Sindh, found it unsuitable for public exhibition in cinemas. 'Kya Kool Hain Hum 3' starring Tusshar and Aftab revolves around two boys, who end up joining the adult film industry, but have to pretend to be sober to win the heart of the girl's family. It is directed by Umesh Ghadge.