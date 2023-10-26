'Koffee with Karan 8': This is what Ranveer Singh has to say to those who think he is not apt for 'Don 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Ranveer Singh has opened up about his dream to essay the role of a don.

Ranveer revealed this while answering a number of insightful questions in the fast-paced rapid-fire round on Karan Johar's popular talk show 'Koffee With Karan' which returns for its 8th season.

The first episode of the fresh season features celebrity couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as guests.

During the episode, the filmmaker asks Ranveeer about what he would say to those who consdered the actor as not the right choice for 'Don 3', directed by Farhan Akthar.

Ranveer said, "Ek chance dedo, 12-13 saal me thik thak hi kaam kiya hai maine, toh ek mauka toh banta hai" (Give me a chance, I have done decent work in the last 12-13 years, so I deserve a chance).

Earlier, after the film 'Don 3' was announced, Ranveer shared a series of pictures of his childhood days.

In the accompanying note he wrote, "Gosh! I've been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time! As a child I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema. I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a 'hindi film hero'. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They've shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream..I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the 'Don' dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years. Thank you Farhan and Ritesh for entrusting me with this honourable mantle and believing in me. I hope I can deliver on your faith and conviction. My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud. And my beloved audience, as always, I promise you...that I will do my very best to entertain you...in and as...'Don'. Thank you for your love"

Farhan Akhtar also wrote in his long post asking the audience to give the same love to the new Don as before. He mentioned, "In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatregoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don. In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way."

"The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan," the post further reads.

The announcement of the eagerly anticipated third instalment of Farhan Akhtar's well-known franchise, 'Don', caused a stir on the internet. In the teaser, Ranveer can be seen seated in a building with his back to the camera.

He lights up a cigarette, introduces himself as Don, and then turns to face the camera.

He wears a leather jacket and matching pants for the dapper look and accessorizes it with leather boots and matching sunglasses.

The 'Don' series has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments.

'Don' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, its sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit.

Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a special appearance role in 'Don 2'. Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's 'Don', featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. A new era of Don will begin in 2025.

