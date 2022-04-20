    Menu
    'Know Your Constitution' Campaign To Be Held In Schools, Universities: Om Birla

    April20/ 2022


    Dehradun: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed that centre will hold 'Know Your Constitution' campaign in schools, colleges and universities."Know Your Constitution campaign would be held in schools, colleges & universities for which the framework has been created," said Om Birla. —ANI

