Dehradun: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed that centre will hold 'Know Your Constitution' campaign in schools, colleges and universities."Know Your Constitution campaign would be held in schools, colleges & universities for which the framework has been created," said Om Birla. —ANI
States & UTs
'Know Your Constitution' Campaign To Be Held In Schools, Universities: Om Birla
April20/ 2022
