'Kitni Baar Karaoge': Rakul Preet Singh's witty response to fan asking about her marriage plans

Responding to a fan's question about her marriage plans, she humorously stated, "Ho gai hai bhai! Kitni baar karaoge."

Mumbai: Actor Rakul Preet Singh, currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Indian 2', recently engaged with fans in a Q&A session on Instagram Stories.

During the session, a fan asked about her marriage plans to which Rakul cheekily responded by posting an adorable picture from her wedding with actor Jackky Bhagnani in traditional attire.

The fan asked, "Mam shaadi ka kya plan hai (Ma'am, what is your marriage plan?)"

Apart from posting the picture, she added a hilarious reply with a caption that read, "Ho gai hai bhai! Kitni baar karaoge (It's already happened, guys! How many times do you want it to happen?)

Rakul and Jackky tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21. They had two ceremonies - as per Sikh and Sindhi traditions. Both opted for designer Tarun Tahiliani's wedding attire on their D-Day.

The wedding was attended by the couple's family members and close friends in Goa. From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol, the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey.

Another fan asked her if she watched the thrilling final match between India and South Africa in the T20 World Cup.

Rakul replied by sharing a time-lapse video celebrating India's victory in the T20 World Cup with her husband and friends with a caption that read, "Yessss and that's how we watched it."

When a third fan asked about returning to the Telugu film industry, Rakul expressed her eagerness to work in Telugu cinema again, stating she misses it and awaits an exciting script.

Meanwhile talking about her upcoming film, 'Indian 2' is the sequel to the 1996 film 'Indian', which also starred Kamal as Veerasekaran Senapathy. The franchise brings back Kamal and director S Shankar for the sequel.

Sidharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal are also part of the film. 'Indian 2' has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board. The first poster of Indian 2 was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal festival in 2020.

Produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies 'Indian 2' will be released on July 12, 2024, worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

—ANI