'Khela Hoi' In UP: Akhilesh

New Delhi (The Hawk): Akhilesh Yadav has begun UP Election issue with 'Khela Hoi' in the line of his "Didi" Mamata Banerjee's victorious "Khela Hobe" in just-over Bengal Assembly Elections that catapulted her as Chief Minister for 3rd time in row and now pointing to another 3 times in the row in the coming years such is 'might' of her 'Khela Hobe' now 'Khela Hochchey...Kemon Maja...".





Akhilesh too is emulating her now aspiring for 5-6 times UP CMship in a row without any break of any kind.





Akhilesh has become abundantly enthused about his sure shot CM-prospects at the time of writing.





He took entire low down from his most trusted political Lieutanant Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan who gave him first hand feedback on statewide resounding success of Mamata's 'Khela Hobey'.





Khela Holo in West Bengal and Mamata has given such a drubbing to the BJP that it's veritably splitting now into fractions after factions after miniscule it's and bits.





At the time of reporting this, a host of small, medium, big teams from the BJP are anxiously waiting in the wings to "embrace" 'Jora Ful of the Trinamul Congress Party' rightaway so 'frustrated', 'disillusioned' they all are with the BJP.





Seeing this and vividly hearing of it all from Jaya (Bhaduri, Bachchan), Akhilesh, with the consent of 'MamataDidi', has made of his mind to follow suit of hers.





In UP style of course by changing 'Khela Hobey' to 'Khela Hoi' from Ballia to Ghaziabad, from Bahraich to Lucknow + what have you (in UP).





Akhilesh is growingly becoming certain that in 2022, it will be his turn to form government in Lucknow on his own without any alliance of any kind so overwhelmingly mass-popular will be his 'Khela Hoi'.











