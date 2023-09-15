'KBC 15': Big B lauds action director Sham Kaushal; calls him 'paragon of hard work, diligence'

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan showered praise on actor Vicky Kaushal's father and action director Sham Kaushal, emphasising the essential role he played in ensuring the well-being of crew members on film sets.

In the upcoming episode of the quiz based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15', the viewers will witness the entry of Bollywood actors Vicky and Manushi Chhillar.

The duo will be seen promoting their upcoming movie 'The Great Indian Family'.

The promo released by the makers, shows Vicky in a grey suit and white formal shirt, while Manushi looks ethereal in a red off-shoulder dress.

Host of the show Big B gives a flower to the 'Miss World 2017' Manushi. Vicky is seen shaking a leg on 'KBC 15', in the style of his character 'Bhajan Kumar' from the movie.

Taking over the hot seat, Vicky and Manushi promise to deliver a delightful blend of brilliant gameplay and heartwarming banter with Amitabh.

But it was the unexpected nostalgic conversation between Amitabh and Vicky which is one of the highlights of the episode, wherein Big B will be seen reminiscing about Vicky’s father, the remarkable action director, Sham Kaushal.

The 80-year-old actor fondly highlights his extensive experience working with Vicky's father.

The megastar spoke about how Sham was a paragon of hard work and diligence. He was known for his unwavering commitment to safeguarding artists from harm.

In any scene where the risk of injury loomed, Sham would promptly issue a warning, offering the option of a skilled stunt double to take the actor's place.

The ‘Sholay’ fame actor even extended his heartfelt gratitude to Sham for his enduring care and protection of all actors.

The winning amount will be donated by Vicky and Manushi to the Manavlok Organisation, which looks into uplifting backward and rural communities through socio-economic help.

