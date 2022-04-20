'Katti Batti' Trailer Unveils Kangana, Imran's Breezy Romance

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut and Imran Khan are seen sharing a spirited chemistry in the first trailer of Nikhil Advani's romantic-comedy "Katti Batti". In the two-and-a-half minute video, Kangana's outgoing character Payal overpowers the simpleton Maddy, played by Imran, 32. The trailer was posted by the film's producer UTV Motion Pictures on its official Twitter page. "#KattiBattiTrailer starring #KanganaRanaut and #ImranKhan. Directed by @nickadvani. In Cinemas September 18th!" read the tweet alongside the video. Kangana, 28, seems to be at ease playing an extrovert, while Imran's character offers glimpses of his previous on-screen roles in films like "Break Ke Baad" and "Ek Mai Aur Ekk Tu". "Katti Batti" is Imran's first release post fatherhood. He and wife Avantika welcomed their first child in June 2014. The actor was last seen in "Gori Tere Pyaar Mein" opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan.