'Kanika Trail': Lucknow, Noida, Kanpur To Be 'Sanitised'

Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered sanitisation of Lucknow, Noida and Kanpur, after reports of Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who attended a series of parties in Lucknow over the past week, has now tested positive for Coronavirus.

UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh was among those who had attended a party hosted by former MP Akbar Ahmad Dumpy. The minister, who has now self-quarantined himself, had visited Noida recently.

Kanika Kapoor had also visited her uncle in Kanpur. The Chief Minister, after talking to the Health Minister, has also ordered closure of all malls and restaurants in the state.

"Sanitization will be a massive exercise in which possible suspects will be tracked and checked. We do not want any further spurt in the number of Corona patients. Kanika Kapoor has interacted with an unimaginably large number of people and we cannot take chances," said a medical official. --IANS