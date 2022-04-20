'Kalpvasis' Unhappy With Fair Administration

Prayagraj: Accusing the Kumbh administration of being insensitive towards their needs, the devotees observing 'Kalpvaas' at the fair alleged that proper facilities, including daily utilities, have not yet been made available to them.

The 'Kalpvasis' claimed that the fair is for them, but hospitality was instead being extended solely towards the seers and 'mahatmas,' adding that the fair administration was only catering to the needs of the very special individuals. The devotees claimed that except for a handful of Kalpvasis in some 'shivirs', no facility had been provided by the administration.

Complaining about various issues, they said that ration cards were not available, whereas cleanliness and water sprinkling on sand was also lacking.

They also said that proper facility of toilets was not available, adding that women were being forced to go for open defecation.

The Kalpvasis said that garbage was lying outside homes, while people responsible for picking up garbage were not discharging their duties properly.

The devotees said that while the state government was spending large amounts for a grand and divine Kumbh, the benefits of the arrangements had only reached the seers and 'mahatmas.'

The Kalpvasis claimed that the fair administration was trying to tarnish the image of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. UNI