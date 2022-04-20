'Kailash Mansarovar Yatra' Route Remain Closed For 13 Hrs Due To Heavy Rains, Debris

Nainital: Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage remained suspended for 13 hours as heavy rains and resultant debris blocked Dharchula area of Uttarakhand's frontier district.

Traffic was suspended for around 12 hours last night on this route. Munsayari-Jauljeebi Road was also closed for 13 hours, stranding many vehicles. In the past 24 hours, maximum rainfall of 108.20 mm was recorded in Dharchula's Pitthoragarh district.

Due to debris accumulated around 0000 hrs late last night near Jamku village, the pilgrimage remained suspended. Following debris, on Munsayari-Jauljeebi Road, around 2100 hrs, traffic remained hit.

The water level in Kali river also rose after rains and was flowing just 0.25 m below the danger mark. Panic gripped people living on the river banks, though administration is taking strict measures. (UNI)