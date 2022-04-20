'Kahaani 2' to release on November 25

Mumbai:�Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming thriller "Kahaani 2", a sequel to his 2012 hit film "Kahaani", will release on November 25 this year. The film's lead actress Vidya Balan shared the news on Twitter alongside a video confirming the cast and the release date. "Another mother of a story," Balan wrote, sharing the tagline of the film. The movie, which went on floors in March, also stars Arjun Rampal. "Kahaani" starred Balan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Parambrata Chatterjee.