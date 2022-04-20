Mumbai:�Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming thriller "Kahaani 2", a sequel to his 2012 hit film "Kahaani", will release on November 25 this year. The film's lead actress Vidya Balan shared the news on Twitter alongside a video confirming the cast and the release date. "Another mother of a story," Balan wrote, sharing the tagline of the film. The movie, which went on floors in March, also stars Arjun Rampal. "Kahaani" starred Balan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Parambrata Chatterjee.
'Kahaani 2' to release on November 25
April20/ 2022
