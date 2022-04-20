'Kagaaz' to be screened in UP village using mobile movie theatre technology

Mumbai: Makers of the upcoming Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Kagaaz will hold special screening of the film on January 8 using the mobile movie theatre technology in Sitapur village of Uttar Pradesh, where the story is based.

"Nothing makes me happier to know that 'Kaagaz', our labour of love, would reach a wider audience, especially in the interiors where watching cinema is still a far fetched dream," said the film's director Satish Kaushik.

"This mobile theatre format reaches viewers instead of viewers going to the theatre. I am so glad that 'Kaagaz' will reach so many people through this release," Kaushik added.

The story of the film is based in a real-life incident that happened to a farmer and social activist named Lal Bihari. In the film, Tripathi plays a band master who discovers he is officially dead in government records, and decides to fight to set things right.

The film also features Amar Upadhyay and Monal Gajjar, and will stream on Zee5. —IANS