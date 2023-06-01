'Kabir Granthawali' To Be Launched On June 4 In Delhi

New Delhi: 'Kabir Granthawali', edited by critic and Bhakti-Poetry expert Purushottam Agrawal will be launched on June 4 at the India International Centre in the Capital.

'Kabir Granthawali' is the most authentic text of the poet's work, published by Rajkamal Prakashan. This Granthawali is the revised and updated form of 'Kabir Granthawali' which was edited by Shyamsundar Das about a century ago.

The release of the book will begin with Shubha Mudgal singing the verses of Kabir, followed by a speech by poet Ashok Vajpeyi. After this, Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit and Sudha Ranjani will interact with Purushottam Agrawal on 'Granthawali'.

Purushottam Agarwal said: "This Granthawali is the basis of Kabir studies. Since 1928, there have been many editions, but the text continues to be the same. Several errors have been missed due to reading mistakes. At the same time, the entire lines of some posts have been left out of printing. As soon as I started a systematic study of Kabir, I also had to grapple with the problems of the text of the Granthawali. I wondered why no scholar paid attention to the revision or correction of this text." On the publication of the revised and updated version, Ashok Maheshwari, Managing Director of Rajkamal Prakashan said: "We are happy to present the most authentic text of Kabir's work in the form of 'Kabir Granthawali' to the Hindi literary world. Purushottam Agrawal has made this completely authentic by removing the errors left in the book which was edited by Shyamsundar Das, which the literary world has been using for almost a century. The authentic text will be available after nearly a century." —IANS