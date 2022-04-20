'Kabali' has created all time history across globe: Producer

New Delhi:�Megastar Rajinikanth-starrer "Kabali", which released amid much fan frenzy yesterday, has created history by becoming the biggest Indian opener of all time, according to producer 'Kalaipuli' S Thanu. The film directed by Pa Ranjith, is a gangster drama and also stars Radhika Apte, Dhanshika and Kalaiarasan in key roles. Thanu says the official collection figure is awaited but the film has easily collected Rs 100 crore on its opening day. "It is god's blessing that the film is doing so well. The collection is amazing not only in India but all over the world. Language does not seem to be a barrier as everyone is coming to see the film. "It has created history and an all time record all over the world. The collection figure is awaited but I am assuming it has easily made Rs 100 crore on the first day," Thanu told PTI. The producer said the film was released in approximately 8000-10000 screens all over the world, which includes 480 screens in the US, 490 in Malaysia and above 500 in Gulf countries. "It is the best collection an Indian actor has ever had. It shows that there is only one superstar and that is Rajinikanth." Talking about tackling piracy, Thanu says, "It is a menace done by some anti-social elements. But the collection of the film is extraordinary." Thanu first met Rajinikanth in 1978 when he was the distributor of the actor's movie "Bairavi". In 1984 when Thanu turned producer with Arjun starrer "Yaar", Rajinikanth appeared in a cameo in the film. The producer says they have remained friends ever since and share an "amazing connection" with each other. "I am collaborating with him again after 32 years. We share am amazing connection, it is extraordinary." When about Rajinikanth's last two movies "Kochadaiiyaan" and "Lingaa" not having done well at the box office, Thanu says, 'Kochadaiiyaan' only featured his voice. It was not really a film in which he starred. "And the collection of 'Lingaa' was good. There were all kinds of rumours but the film earned well. The film collected more than Rs 40 crores."