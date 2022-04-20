'Kabali' earns Rs 250 crore in India

Chennai: �Megastar Rajinikanth-starrer gangster drama "Kabali" has collected a record Rs 250 crore on its first day, producers have said. The Tamil language film, which released worldwide yesterday amid much fan frenzy, has earned Rs 100 crore from theatres in Tamil Nadu itself. "In India, the film has earned Rs 250 crore, which includes Rs 100 crore from Tamil Nadu and Rs 150 crore from places outside the state in India," read a statement from the makers. "Kabali" was released in approximately 8000-10000 screens all over the world, which includes 480 screens in the US, 490 in Malaysia and above 500 in Gulf countries. The film has also released in UK, Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Denmark, Holland, Sweden, South Africa and Nigeria. "It has earned approximately Rs 100 crore worldwide," the statement added. "Kabali", directed by Pa Ranjith, also stars Radhika Apte, Dhanshika and Kalaiarasan in key roles. The movie has been produced by 'Kalaipuli' S Thanu. "It is the best collection an Indian actor has ever had. It shows that there is only one superstar and that is Rajinikanth," Thanu said.