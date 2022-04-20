'Kaabil' an opportunity to establish myself commercially: Yami

Mumbai:�Yami Gautam may have enjoyed a breakthrough debut with "Vicky Donor" but she has struggled to make a mark in Bollywood and the actress hopes "Kaabil" will help cement her position more commercially. The 27-year-old actress has appeared in a number of films like "Total Siyappa", "Action Jackson", "Badlapur" and "Sanam Re". However, her roles in some movies have been limited to bit parts as opposed to prominent characters. Being an outsider, Yami has had her own share of struggle but she says "Kaabil", in which she will be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan, has the potential to become a career-defining film for her. "When you are on your own, it can be a bit challenging. There could be roles which I'd want to do but may be right now I can't get them. I have to formulate my way so I can slowly move towards reaching there. Whatever I have done so far has led me to 'Kaabil'. It is a big opportunity for me to establish myself more commercially. It is a huge platform," Yami told PTI. The actress, who is currently shooting for the film, directed by Sanjay Gupta, plays a blind woman in the thriller drama. She says the entire cast and crew is a "dream team" to work with. "My character is different from what I have done. Hrithik and I are playing blind people in the film. It required a certain kind of homework. It is challenging not just for the actors but also for the director and the rest of the crew. "But everyone is so much into their zone and they know exactly what they want. I think everybody is working really hard to rise above the script." Yami is all praise for her co-star Hrithik with whom she is working for the first time and she says on the shoot, the "Krrish" star inspires her to push herself. "It is impossible not to be inspired after working with him. He inspires me to push my boundaries as a creative person. He is an amazing and selfless actor." Other than "Kaabil", the actress does not have any other film in her kitty and as she wants to focus on the film completely. Yami says she is happy with her pace of work in Bollywood. "I am just focusing on 'Kaabil' as it is a big film of my career. I am very happy where I am right now. I have come a hard way. There are miles ahead in the journey. "I am comfortable with the people I am working with. There have been failures in the past and I know there will be in future as well. But I have learnt from them."