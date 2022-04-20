'Jungle Raj' Prevailing In UP: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over law and order, saying a "jungle raj" is prevailing in the state as violence marred the panchayat polls and women faced indecent behaviour.

Mayawati's comments have come as the Opposition has slammed the state government over incidents of violence in the run-up to the polls for the block panchayat chief.

Reports of clashes had surfaced from several area of the state amid allegations that candidates backed by opposition parties were not allowed to file nomination papers.

On Friday, Samajwadi Party chief AkhileshYadav had alleged that in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, BJP workers misbehaved with his party candidate Ritu Singh and her proposer Anita Yadav, pulling their "sarees".

A brother-in-law of a block development committee member was also killed in Bahraich as he resisted an alleged attempt to abduct his relative by a BJP candidate''s husband and supporters.

In a Hindi tweet on Saturday, Mayawati said, "In the current reign of the BJP in UP, there is no rule of law, but a jungle raj is prevailing under which there has been widespread violence in the panchayat polls and indecent behaviour with a woman in Lakhimpur Kheri. This is highly condemnable." In another tweet, Mayawati attacked the BJP over the allegations that houses of the Dalits were damaged in the Chandauli area. "Does this show their Dalit love? It is sad that Dalit ministers at the Centre and in the state are still silent. Why? This is extremely worrying," she said. —PTI