'Jungle Raj' allegation attack on bureaucracy as well: Tejashwi

Patna: On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav said that the opposition's assertion of "Jungle Raj" was really an attack on the bureaucracy.

He claimed that the story of 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar tarnished the bureaucracy's reputation and that it was the bureaucracy's responsibility to allay fears of a breakdown in law and order in the state.

"Bureaucrats have a vital role in shaping the public's perception of the government. The efficiency of the government is due largely to the efforts of the bureaucracy. We (the elected officials) are only here temporarily. In the event of electoral success, we would join the governing body. But you folks will remain forever,” he told the public servants.—Inputsfrom Agencies