'Jodi' Of PM Modi And CM Saha Will Make Tripura Prosperous State: Shah

Sepahijala: As the poll campaign in Tripura is reaching a crescendo, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asked the electorates to give another five years to the BJP, stating that the "Jodi" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manik Saha will make Tripura a prosperous state. "People of Tripura have seen the bad governance of Communists, witnessed corrupted governance during Congress time, and have suffered violence," Shah said while addressing a Vijay Sankalp Rally in the Sepahijala district.

In the previous polls, the BJP-led alliance ousted the Left Front government. "On the other hand, the BJP has worked to usher Tripura on the path of development within five years," he said, stressing that the "Jodi" of PM Modi and CM Manik Saha will make Tripura a prosperous state. He also said that the development of the state started with the Bharatiya Janata Party government (coming to power), and crime was also curbed in the state. Shah claimed that many scams, including the Chit fund scam, the MGNREGA scam of Rs 115 crore, scams in health missions, and school funds took place during the opposition parties' rule. "The whole governance was full of scams," he said. He also claimed that earlier Tripura was under the heavy influence of drugs. "The young generation was being ruined by drugs, BJP has done a lot of work against it in the five years and the remainder will be done in the next five years," he said.

Earlier today, while addressing the first 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' of the day at Chandipur Assembly constituency, Shah said, "By aligning with Cong, CPI(M) proved that they're going to lose polls and they couldn't face BJP alone." Shah further stated that the BJP government has provided health insurance and drinking water to all the houses. If the work of giving respect rights to all was done, then it was done by the Manik Saha government under the leadership of the Modi government, he further added. He stated, "In the last five years, we have brought peace to the region. Next year, we will make Tripura prosperous by following the formula, HIRA, given by PM Modi."

Elections will be held on 60 seats in Tripura on February 16. The counting of votes will be held on March 2. The Bharatiya Janata Party is contesting 55 seats while its partner Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) is contesting five.

