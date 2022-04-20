'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa': Shamita Shetty to participate in the show?

New Delhi: Bollywood sizzler Shilpa Shetty's younger sister Shamita might be missing from the filmy scene these days, but what has been reported about the actress will surely cheer her fans up. According to a leading daily, Shamita might be soon seen on small screen. If latest reports are anything to go by, then Shamita will be seen shaking her leg on popular dance show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. Shamita had earlier participated in controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 3 in 2009 but had to take an emergency exit due to elder sister Shilpa's marriage with Raj Kundra. It would be interesting to see Shamita back in action�and that too grooving to some cool dance numbers. No official statement has been made either by the show makers or by the actress as yet.