'Jazbaa': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in junkyard?

New Delhi: Beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all geared up for her first release post marriage. Sanjay Gupta's 'Jazbaa' will see Ash in an interesting role play. According to reports, the actress will be seen enacting some tough action scenes on screen. Recently, a picture was doing the rounds on the virtual world, where Ash was spotted shooting in Andheri, Mumbai. She was reportedly in Dongar, which happens to be a scrap yard for cars and machinery. The first look of 'Jazbaa' will be out in April. With so much already written about the film, we are sure that beautiful Aishwarya will once again swoon above the rest with her on screen presence. 'Jazbaa' stars Irrfan Khan, Shabana Azmi besides Ash in a lead role.