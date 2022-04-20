'It will be an absolute honour to play Kalpana Chawla on screen,' says Vaani Kapoor

Mumbai: Actor Vaani Kapoor recently spoke about her interests to work in a biopic of astronaut Kalpana Chawla.

The 'Befikre' actor said, "I would love to do a biopic! Kalpana Chawla is a huge role model for women around the world and anyone who has ever dreamt of being an astronaut. She's an inspiration and her story is definitely the one to be celebrated and told. I would really really want to play her on-screen, it'll be an absolute honour."

The 31-year-old star seems to be making her intent clear to do a project that was once rumoured to be looking for Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone to helm the affairs. The actor feels she would love to take the risk as an artist and try her hand at doing the biopic and also experiment with several genres in her career span.

Talking about the roles she has essayed on the big screen so far, Kapoor added, "I've tried to pick the best from what came my way and it feels amazing to have worked with some of the best in the industry. I have been able to get opportunities for roles so distinctive. From a small-town girl Tara in Shudh Desi Romance to a girl who's French in Befikre, to an independent single mother in War, to a completely different era in Shamshera, it's been pretty good."

The actor added, "However, there are many more films one desires to be part of, genres like action, comedy, romcoms, drama, suspense, thriller, all and many more versatile roles to discover."

Sharing about what attracts her to sign a film, Vaani said, "It's about connecting to a story and then to the character. I try and pick parts that can be diverse, yet meaningful, and exciting."

Vani Kapoor has got two major projects in the pipeline, including 'Shamshera' opposite Ranbir Kapoor and 'Bell Bottom' opposite Akshay Kumar. (ANI)