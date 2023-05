Nandigram (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 10 said she suffered an injury in her leg after a few people "pushed" her when she was near her car. "Not even one Police official was present. 4-5 people intentionally manhandled me in presence of public. No local police present during program not even SP. It was definitely a conspiracy. There were no police officials for 4-5 hrs in such huge public gathering" said WB CM.

—ANI