‘It Is A Huge Resource’, SC Begins Live Transcription Of Its Hearing

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday, on an experimental basis, began using artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing technology for live transcription of its hearings.

The live transcription has been launched in the courtroom of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud.

Announcing the initiative, the Chief Justice said, "We'll see how it works, especially in the constitution bench matters, because then we'll have a permanent record of arguments..." He further added that it helps judges and the lawyers, "but it will also help our law colleges. They can analyse how matters are argued...It is a huge resource," said the Chief Justice.

The Chief Justice stressed that it will be done on an experimental basis for a day or two to iron out creases in transcription before becoming a norm.

At the beginning of the hearing Tuesday, a five-judge constitution bench headed by the CJI said, "Do you see the screen? We're just trying to explore the possibilities of live transcripts..." A constitution bench of the Supreme Court is currently considering the issues relating to the Shiv Sena rift. The constitution bench proceedings will be transcribed and given to advocates for vetting prior to uploading on the apex court website.

