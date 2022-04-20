'Ishaqzaade' duo Arjun-Parineeti set to return in Dibakar's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'

New Delhi: After impressing cinegoers with 'Ishaqzaade' five years ago, the duo of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will return onscreen for a second time with Dibakar Banerjee's next film titled 'Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar '. Always a filmmaker who delivers unique and engaging films, Banerjee will direct Arjun and Parineeti in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. With a quirky title and a winsome leading pair, 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' piques interest. The film is a story of a man and a woman who represent two completely different Indias. This story could happen to any of us in contemporary India. But it happens to Sandeep and Pinky. Two more unlikely protagonists in one film are unimaginable. They are united in one thing only. Their mistrust, suspicion, and hate for each other. About the film, director Dibakar Banerjee said, "This feels like my first film, again. I've had to unlearn everything I know to tell this story about a man and a woman who can't stand each other but can't survive without each other." This flick will present Arjun and Parineeti's sizzling chemistry in a dramatic thriller. On being part of the film, Arjun said, "It feels great to be back home at YRF working with Adi Sir and Parineeti, my most amazing and first ever co- actor. Dibakar Banerjee is a name synonymous with being the torchbearer of evolving new age cinema that engages and entertains. I can't wait to work under his tutelage and vision. Main Dibakar aur Parineeti ke saath faraar hone ke liye fully tayyar and excited hoon." Speaking about working with Arjun, Parineeti said,''After 'Ishaqzaade', Arjun and I used to dream about working with Dibakar one day! His films are so different and always make an impact. I am soo ready to bite my teeth into this character and give the audience something intense!" Before this, Yash Raj Films and Dibakar Banerjee have collaborated on the Cannes award winning Titli and the critically acclaimed 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!'.



UNI