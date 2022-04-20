'Is No Test Equal to No Corona UP's Strategy': Ex-IAS Officer Booked After He Questions Govt

The Uttar Pradesh Police registered a case against a retired IAS officer after he questioned the state government's coronavirus strategy on his Twitter account.

The FIR lodged against Surya Pratap Singh, a 1982-batch IAS officer who retired in 2015, says his tweet has wrong facts and misinformation, and has led to an atmosphere of fear among the public at large.

The case was registered on the complaint of the in-charge of the secretariat chowki, Subhash Singh, on Thursday night at the Hazratganj Kotwali for giving false information about government efforts against the infection, police said on Friday.

Meanwhile, reacting to it, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said if any former officer has raised the question, then the UP government should answer it and not file a case against him.

The former bureaucrat had tweeted, "After CM Yogi's Team 11 meeting, did the chief secretary scold some of the DMs who conducted more corona tests to ask 'why working in so much speed, do you want to get some prize that you are shouting corona corona @ ChiefSecyUP please clarify? Is no test = no corona Uttar Pradesh's strategy?"

However, soon after FIR was lodged, Singh again tweeted that an "unconfirmed news" is coming from the media that the government has filed a case against him.

"First of all, I want to make it clear that I am adamant on the statement 'no test, no corona' given on the policy of the Uttar Pradesh government and will continue to ask questions from the government," he said.

—PTI