'Iran ready to re-embrace nuke commitments if other parties do'

Tehran: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said that the Islamic Republic will re-embrace its nuclear commitments if the other parties do so.

"The day when we witness the implementation of the (nuclear deal) obligations by the P5+1, we are ready to implement our obligations in the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)," Rouhani said on Wednesday at an event marking the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

The P5+1 refers to the five permanent members of the UN Security Council - the US, the UK, Russia, France, China, plus Germany and the European Union, who signed the JCPOA deal with Iran in 2015 to end the country's controversial nuclear program.

Referring to the "failure" of maximum pressure campaign of former US President Donald Trump against Iran, Rouhani said that "the era of economic war is over, and there is no more war and no maximum pressure".

He called the regional and international players for talks with Iran over diverse issues, saying that "dialogue would be the political path for the world to come to agreement with Iran".

As a result of the US' unilateral 2018 exit from the nuclear agreement, Iran has surpassed JCPOA-stipulated limits on its uranium enrichment level and on its stockpiles of heavy water and low-enriched uranium.

The Islamic Republic has also lifted JCPOA limitations on its nuclear research and development activities.

On January 4, the Iran launched 20 per cent uranium enrichment process as part of the country's Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions which was approved by the country's parliament in December 2020.

--IANS