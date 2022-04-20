'Introvert' b'day girl Lisa Ray loves there are no parties due to lockdown

Mumbai: Actress Lisa Ray turned a year older on Saturday. While most people are indoors due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, she doesn''t seem to mind that she is unable to throw a grand party or make "over-enthusiastic plans".

"So I''m 48 today, it''s also a magical 4/4/4 day in numerology and I believe in the power of our planet to regenerate. Also: the introvert in me loves there are no parties or over enthusiastic plans. Why celebrate a single day? I''m grateful for every moment: a teaching in disguise," Lisa tweeted.

Lisa has been quite a fighter. She was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare type of blood cancer in 2009. She survived the malady and has been sharing her cancer journey with the world.

She even came up with her memoir "Close To The Bone" last year. The book chronicled her battle with bone cancer, and more. "I have come out of the darkest phase which made me realise that no amount of money and fame can hold your hand when you are not in a good physical and emotional space," Lisa had said.

As for her acting career, the "Kasoor" actress appeared in web series "Four More Shots Please!" in 2019. She will soon be seen in "99 Songs", a film that sees Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman''s debut as a producer.

